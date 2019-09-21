Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Boxwood Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has weaker performance than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc.