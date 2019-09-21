Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|297.58
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Boxwood Merger Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|-0.04%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.3%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.1%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|1.76%
For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has weaker performance than Boxwood Merger Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.