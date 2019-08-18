Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (LCA) Reaches $9.84 High on Aug, 18; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Boosted By $228.40 Million Its Semgroup Class A (SEMG) Position

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased Semgroup Corp Class A (SEMG) stake by 29.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc acquired 15,496 shares as Semgroup Corp Class A (SEMG)’s stock declined 1.55%. The Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc holds 67,528 shares with $995.36 million value, up from 52,032 last quarter. Semgroup Corp Class A now has $738.18M valuation. The stock increased 4.74% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 779,304 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO COST BETWEEN $60 MLN AND $66 MLN, OF WHICH SEMGROUP WILL FUND 51 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference May 24; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 07/03/2018 SemGroup Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Energy Conferences; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 15/03/2018 – Semgroup Sold SemMaterials México to Ergon Asfaltos México HC for About $72 M; 15/05/2018 – SemGroup to Participate in 2018 MLPA Investor Conference; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corp Doesn’t See Any Impact From FERC Revised Policy Statement

The stock of Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) reached all time high today, Aug, 18 and still has $10.53 target or 7.00% above today’s $9.84 share price. This indicates more upside for the $388.99 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $10.53 PT is reached, the company will be worth $27.23 million more. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 10,080 shares traded. Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LCA News: 16/05/2018 – LANDCADIA HOLDINGS INC – LANDCADIA WILL PAY MINIMUM OF $50 MLN IN CASH TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF WAITR AT CLOSING OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION; 16/05/2018 – QUOTATION RESUMED:(LCAHU) News and Resumption Times; 17/05/2018 – Fertitta’s company, Landcadia Holdings, will merge with Waitr under the new name Waitr Holdings and trade on the Nasdaq; 16/05/2018 – LANDCADIA HOLDINGS INC – UNDER TERMS OF DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT, LANDCADIA WOULD ACQUIRE WAITR FOR $308 MLN IN TOTAL CONSIDERATION; 16/05/2018 – Landcadia to Acquire Waitr for $308 Million in Total Consideration; 30/05/2018 – Landcadia Holdings, Inc. Announces Extension of Date to Complete a Business Combination; 16/05/2018 – LANDCADIA HOLDINGS INC – TILMAN J. FERTITTA TO SERVE AS A DIRECTOR OF COMBINED COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – LANDCADIA WOULD ACQUIRE WAITR FOR $308M UNDER PACT; 16/05/2018 – Waitr to Become Wholly Owned Unit of Landcadia; 16/05/2018 – LANDCADIA HOLDINGS INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING PROPOSED TRANSACTION, LANDCADIA INTENDS TO CHANGE ITS NAME TO WAITR HOLDINGS INC

More notable recent Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Allergan and Editas Medicine Initiate the Brilliance Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of AGN-151587 (EDIT-101) for the Treatment of LCA10 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ProQR Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SANUWAVE Accelerates Claims Coverage Expansion One Year Ahead of Expectations Due to Recent Positive Change in Reimbursement Coverage – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “European Medicines Agency Grants PRIME Access to ProQR’s Sepofarsen for Leber’s Congenital Amaurosis 10 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Landcadia Holdings, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Waitr Incorporated – Business Wire” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company has market cap of $388.99 million.

Among 3 analysts covering SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SemGroup has $25 highest and $13 lowest target. $20.13’s average target is 116.92% above currents $9.28 stock price. SemGroup had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 18. UBS maintained SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, March 4 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 12,611 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 585,519 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al invested in 21,113 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 64,503 shares. Sei Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 16,150 shares. Barclays Plc has 93,904 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voloridge Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Personal Capital Advsr reported 241,124 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 34,505 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 24,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 329,731 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Inc has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Jefferies Group has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 25,019 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Fort Washington Inc Oh has 0.09% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG).