Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCA) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares and 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. -0.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.5%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Summary

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc. on 3 of the 3 factors.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.