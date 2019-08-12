Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCA) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) Comparison side by side

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.5% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.