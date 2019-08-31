Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCA) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Allegro Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Allegro Merger Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 35.3%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.