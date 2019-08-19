Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position in Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) by $13.24 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined While Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Increased by $415,065 Its Stake

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 7,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 382,900 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.64M, up from 375,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 1.30 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 974,447 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.84M, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23,731 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES MOVING ABOUT 200 CUSTOMERS TO GDT BY END OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Clint Heiden Joins QTS as Chief Revenue Officer; 31/05/2018 – QTS Partners with Relus Cloud to Expand Support for AWS and Multi-Cloud Management Solutions; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Rev $113.7M; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership With GDT; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – BENEFIT TO QTS DURING THE YEAR WILL BE RELATIVELY MODEST AS ACCOUNTS ARE TRANSITIONED; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $218M TO $228M, EST. $216.0M; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 2.55C TO 2.65C, EST. $2.6080

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 1.75 million shares to 1,846 shares, valued at $48,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monmouth Reit (NYSE:MNR) by 42,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,350 shares, and cut its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell And Reed Fincl holds 0.4% or 2.74M shares in its portfolio. Mcf Limited Co, Kentucky-based fund reported 8,683 shares. Chase Investment Counsel Corporation owns 8,017 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fiduciary Co holds 0.41% or 261,089 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 305,898 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department has invested 0.5% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cadence Limited Liability owns 90,902 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Oh invested in 14,460 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.76% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Advisory Rech reported 565,918 shares. First City Cap Inc accumulated 40,112 shares. 8,040 were accumulated by Windsor Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel accumulated 363,010 shares. Martin & Com Tn holds 32,149 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark owns 960 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pggm Invs holds 0.4% or 1.76 million shares. 58,533 are owned by Bluemar Lc. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Bamco Ny accumulated 181,831 shares. 4,209 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Incorporated. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 778,161 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 155,954 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 519,579 shares stake. 304,500 are owned by Federated Invsts Pa. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0% or 8,900 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Cwm Limited Liability reported 0% stake. One Trading Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,704 shares.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “QTS Realty Trust starts 6.75M-share stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “QTS Awarded for Global Sustainability Leadership – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “QTS Reports Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 High-Forward Dividend Yield Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Banks fall as yield curve inverts; RBC upgrades large-cap REITs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.