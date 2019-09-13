Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Increased Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Position by $13.07 Million as Valuation Rose; Sunbelt Securities Has Trimmed Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 2,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 6,391 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, down from 9,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $212.02. About 427,943 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 49.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 1.87 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The hedge fund held 5.67 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.87 million, up from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.48. About 89,945 shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 14/05/2018 – Brookdale at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVE WORK STILL NEEDS TO BE DONE REGARDING BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND STRATEGIC DIRECTION; 26/03/2018 – Brookdale Short-Interest Ratio Rises 157% to 7 Days; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 23/03/2018 – FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC AS OF MARCH 15 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – MASTER LEASE PROVIDES FOR ESTIMATED TOTAL RENT IN 2019 OF APPROXIMATELY $177 MLN; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.45, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 27/03/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING APPOINTS TERESA SPARKS INTERIM CFO; 04/05/2018 – Ten Brookdale Communities Recognized For Quality Achievement From the American Health Care Association

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Nuwave Management Ltd Com has 0.09% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id holds 0.04% or 2,017 shares. Wright Inc holds 0.48% or 6,029 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 2.02% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Da Davidson & invested in 92,782 shares. Washington Company accumulated 13,862 shares. 6,553 were accumulated by Vident Advisory Ltd Liability. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department holds 0.39% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 18,850 shares. Cookson Peirce holds 80,919 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Rbo Co Limited Co holds 5.48% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 112,481 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru owns 70,466 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Adv holds 0.27% or 5,601 shares. Frontier Invest Mngmt invested 0.09% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 33,266 shares. Motco has invested 1.07% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 23.88 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $229.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,566 shares to 3,085 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $61,214 activity.