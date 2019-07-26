Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Decreased Its Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Holding by $4.48 Million; Stock Price Declined; Fortinet (FTNT) Holder Convergence Investment Partners Cut Stake as Share Price Declined

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 179,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.08 million, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.83% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $30.79. About 8.44M shares traded or 36.26% up from the average. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES – EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL WITH CASH, BORROWINGS, ISSUANCE OF OPERATING PARTNERSHIP UNITS TO UNIT OF MGM RESORTS; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO PREDICTS REVPAR FOR FY18 UP 1-3 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – Las Vegas embraces solar power as MGM Resorts goes green; 26/04/2018 – MGM SPRINGFIELD TO OFFICIALLY OPEN AUG. 24, 2018; 29/05/2018 – MGM: Transaction Expected to Be Accretive for Both MGM Resorts and MGP; 18/04/2018 – MassLive.com: MGM Boston Harbor? URL purchased amid talks of MGM-Wynn Boston Harbor potential deal; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Cash Balance at March 31 Was $1.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: MGM Rtgs Unaffected By Empire City Acquisition; 06/04/2018 – IBD: MGM Resorts International May Bet Big On Bid For Wynn Resorts; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Will Receive Its 50% Shr of the Net Proceeds After Certain Transaction Costs, or $162M

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 7,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,393 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, down from 36,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 364,064 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 25,479 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning reported 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). The New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.23% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Westchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.34% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Lpl Ltd Co holds 45,694 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 8,260 were reported by Conning. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 865 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 58,577 shares. 615,000 are held by Waterfront Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corporation. Legal & General Public Limited Co has 0.04% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 2.59M shares. Arizona State Retirement System, a Arizona-based fund reported 257,926 shares. 323,211 are owned by Mackenzie Finance Corporation. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 11,588 shares. Franklin Resource Inc has 951,119 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Harris Assoc Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 18.96M shares.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. MGM’s profit will be $134.30M for 30.79 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.33% EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. On Thursday, March 7 the insider GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought $30,075. $20.32 million worth of stock was bought by SALEM PAUL J on Wednesday, May 8.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 196,710 shares to 389,810 shares, valued at $29.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8,789 shares to 32,284 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 88,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).