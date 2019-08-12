Land & Buildings Investment Management Increased Its Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stake by $30.65 Million; Share Price Rose; B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Cut Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $603,096

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 258.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 245,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 340,150 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.55 million, up from 94,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $130.94. About 614,446 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 5 TO 6 PERCENT OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Marriott Intl’s $400M Sr Unscd Notes ‘BBB’; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – MARGIN PRESSURE CAUSED TO REDUCE COMMISSION RATES FOR MOST GROUP INTERMEDIARIES IN NORTH AMERICA TO 7% FROM 10%; 02/04/2018 – COMMONWEALTH HOTELS BUY TWO ADDED MARRIOTT BRAND HOTELS; 08/03/2018 – Marriott’s Dividend Trade-Off — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos Slated to Open in June; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Raises Quarterly Dividend to 41c From 33c; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Certain Fiji Assets to Fiji National Provident Fund; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 25,257 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 31,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 1.93M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Inv Advsr stated it has 87,784 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Ellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Company reported 8,700 shares. Cadence Financial Bank Na accumulated 153,933 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 358,976 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Int Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,005 shares. Captrust Advsr reported 222,654 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Advisory holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,804 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 1.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 527,907 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.88% or 391,070 shares. Regent Invest Lc invested in 61,676 shares or 2.14% of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Oh invested in 20,513 shares. Roosevelt Inv Gru invested in 0.1% or 7,445 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il stated it has 2.7% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Appleton Partners Ma reported 82,610 shares stake. Loudon Investment Management Limited Liability Corp owns 11,378 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.98 million activity. 1.21M shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77 million. $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock or 9,000 shares.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 11,714 shares to 23,169 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 10,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 438,200 shares to 3.80 million shares, valued at $25.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.