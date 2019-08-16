Land & Buildings Investment Management Raised Its Holding in Marriott Intl New (MAR) as Market Value Rose; S&Co Has Cut Its Range Resources (RRC) Holding by $913,506

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.04. About 4.40 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q EPS 20c; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Plans to Vote Agaisnt Range Resources Nominees; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Colombian Regulator Drops Penalty Against Range Resources Ltd. Consortium; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice Pres and COO Ray N. Walker; 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 21/05/2018 – Range Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 258.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 245,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 340,150 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.55M, up from 94,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $128.76. About 387,468 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/04/2018 – Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa Launch Senior Retreats To Extend Beach Holiday Experience 2018; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Property Partners, LLC Commences Construction of Water Street Tampa with a JW Marriott Hotel; 16/04/2018 – Black Sea bank, Bulgaria’s Postbank to fund Sofia’s first Marriott; 19/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Files Class-Action Lawsuit Against Six Major Hotel Chains for Antitrust Scheme; 16/05/2018 – The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel Honored with the Inaugural Innovation Stars of the Industry Award; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR ABOUT C$92 MLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Marriott Intl Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 08/03/2018 – Marriott’s Dividend Trade-Off — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR CARIBBEAN AND LATIN AMERICAN REGION, REVPAR GROWTH SHOULD SLOW A BIT; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 255,024 shares. 16,855 are held by Sumitomo Life. Essex Financial Services Inc has invested 0.16% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Cap World has 12.71 million shares. Central National Bank & has 5,962 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research Inc holds 432,810 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Cleararc Cap invested in 6,828 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP holds 2,517 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested in 0.05% or 1,667 shares. Invesco holds 4.05M shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.23% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 0.06% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 6,612 shares.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 300,800 shares to 974,447 shares, valued at $43.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. Class A by 30,200 shares to 87,545 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 167,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 752,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE).

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 82,684 shares. Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce Ny invested in 13,677 shares. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Gagnon Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 36,579 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 249,765 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Llc invested in 17,700 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank reported 0.01% stake. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 39,778 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Research Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 9.98M are held by Key Gp Hldgs (Cayman) Limited. Endurance Wealth has 0.03% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 13,606 shares. Laffer Invs reported 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.15% or 24,123 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $681,327 activity. 20,000 shares were bought by GRAY STEVEN D, worth $218,924 on Friday, March 1. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,997 was made by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11.