Land & Buildings Investment Management Stake in Equity Residential (EQR) Lifted by $14.75 Million; Northern Trust Holds Holding in Workday (WDAY)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 32,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.57M, up from 986,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $10.37 during the last trading session, reaching $177.28. About 8.14M shares traded or 377.72% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 101.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 196,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 389,810 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.36 million, up from 193,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $84.76. About 1.26M shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 415,311 shares to 488,684 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 15,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,176 shares, and cut its stake in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV).

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 58,940 shares to 29,845 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.