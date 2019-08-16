Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Lifted Stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by $14.75 Million as Market Value Rose; Matarin Capital Management Increased Position in Global Brass & Copper Holdin (BRSS) by $1.04 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Global Brass & Copper Holdin (BRSS) by 42.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 30,651 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 102,516 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 71,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Global Brass & Copper Holdin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $965.70M market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 248,758 shares traded or 24.13% up from the average. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BRSS News: 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 14/05/2018 – Walthausen Buys New 1.2% Position in Global Brass; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GLOBAL BRASS-COPPER’S CFR TO BA3-LIQUIDITY RAT; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Global Brass And Copper’s Cfr To Ba3 And Liquidity Rating To Sgl-1; And Assigns B1 To Proposed Senior Secured Term Loan; 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Global Brass And Copper To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper Backs View of 2018 Shipment Volumes 570M Pounds to 610M Pounds; 16/04/2018 Global Brass Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 101.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 196,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 389,810 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.36M, up from 193,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.15. About 1.19M shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR)

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 179,350 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $38.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Int Group Inc stated it has 144,992 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Alps reported 0.01% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 207,386 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors stated it has 22,262 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Liability reported 4.88M shares or 6.01% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion State Bank stated it has 0.04% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). First Manhattan owns 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 2,168 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt reported 64,100 shares. Ftb Advsrs has 692 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parsec Financial Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). First Citizens Bank And Trust Com stated it has 7,152 shares. 1.34 million are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company. South State Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 8,200 shares. Focused Wealth holds 0.01% or 298 shares. 88,017 were reported by Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold BRSS shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 20.49 million shares or 0.49% more from 20.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walthausen & Lc reported 367,690 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 33,556 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 5,937 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 382,129 shares. Invesco reported 49,430 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 418,729 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd Company holds 12,791 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 986,365 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated invested in 1,904 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). 3,169 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated accumulated 88,878 shares or 0% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 129,509 shares.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nelnet Inc (NYSE:NNI) by 62,939 shares to 22,521 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 153,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 684,938 shares, and cut its stake in Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS).