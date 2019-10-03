Land & Buildings Investment Management Boosted Hcp (HCP) Position by $22.86 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Summit Creek Advisors Trimmed Stake in Virtusa Corp. (VRTU) by $4.68 Million

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp. (VRTU) by 43.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 106,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.79% . The institutional investor held 135,824 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04M, down from 242,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Virtusa Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 78,063 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.2% Position in Virtusa; 04/04/2018 – Virtusa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 51c; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 Rev $1.230B-$1.270B; 16/03/2018 – Virtusa Has Completed the Purchase of eTouch, Which Was Announced Monday; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $2.08 TO $2.32; 14/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA EXPANDS DIGITAL ENGINEERING WITH PURCHASE OF ETOUCH; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 EPS 50c-EPS 66c; 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 316.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 737,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 970,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.04 million, up from 233,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.21. About 2.22M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin Bancorp The reported 74,701 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.74% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 123,256 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) accumulated 24 shares or 0% of the stock. Sun Life Fincl reported 22,078 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.12% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Eventide Asset Management Lc has invested 0.06% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Moreover, Amp Cap Investors Limited has 0.09% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 53,117 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.06% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Eaton Vance Management has 0% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.02% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 0.01% or 7,466 shares. Fmr Ltd Company holds 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 403,368 shares.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $404.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 108,000 shares to 560,500 shares, valued at $21.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 76,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 542,793 shares, and cut its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS).

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 8-K HCP, INC. For: Sep 18 – StreetInsider.com” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HCP reduces its reliance on Brookdale Senior Living – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “HCP Bets Big On Boston – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

More notable recent Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Virtusa Corporation Common Stock (VRTU) Press Releases – Nasdaq” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alibaba, Cisco, Agios Pharmaceuticals and More: Why These Stocks Are in the Spotlight – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 15, 2018 : HD, EXP, VRTU, AZZ, PTN, KMDA, ALDX, GDP, AFMD, FSNN, PNTR, SORL – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2018. More interesting news about Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Virtusa Partners with Legerity to Help Put U.S. Veterans on the Front Lines of Digital Process Automation – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Virtusa Corp (VRTU) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $595.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 79,380 shares to 138,660 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 9,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $212,500 activity.