Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by $4.48 Million as Share Value Rose; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN) Has Increased as Shares Rose

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 176,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.14M, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $120.51. About 1.15M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 179,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.08M, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $27.94. About 2.27 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MGM CEO: 33% OF ITS CASINOS RUN BY WOMEN, UP FROM ZERO IN 2000; 20/04/2018 – MGM Resorts to co-develop solar array that will power its 13 properties on the Las Vegas Strip; 29/05/2018 – Morning Call: MGM buying NY-area casino for $850 million. Could it lure gamblers away from Sands Bethlehem?; 20/04/2018 – DJ MGM Resorts International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGM); 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 06/04/2018 – IBD: MGM Resorts International May Bet Big On Bid For Wynn Resorts; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts, The Post has learned. The interest has come in the form of back-channel approaches, sources familiar with the situation said; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 596,846 shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $150.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.25M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. $20.32 million worth of stock was bought by SALEM PAUL J on Wednesday, May 8. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought $30,075 worth of stock.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 74,200 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $29.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $166.86 million for 21.83 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.13% EPS growth.