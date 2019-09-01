Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by $4.48 Million as Share Value Rose; Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Position in Logmein (LOGM) Has Decreased by $64.00 Million

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 13,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 813,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $66.84. About 179,749 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 179,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.08M, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 4.58 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 08/05/2018 – MGM’s Murren Says ‘Investors Don’t Care Enough’ About Diversity (Video); 17/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/05/2018 – U.S. CASINO GAMING COMPANIES RISE AFTER U.S. TOP COURT BACKS NEW JERSEY’S BID TO LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING; 23/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Joins World Observance of Earth Hour 2018; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Transactions Expected to Close in 1Q 2019; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 20/04/2018 – MGM Resorts to co-develop solar array that will power its 13 properties on the Las Vegas Strip; 12/04/2018 – WYNN: Wynn in early talks to sell Boston project to MGM Resorts,; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Announces Sale of Grand Victoria Casino for $327.5M

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 74,200 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $29.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Lay Out Japan Plans – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “MGM Springfield bullish despite falling short of projected revenue – Boston Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Wareham casino and racetrack: Here is what’s planned with the $300M project – Boston Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MGM Resorts Reaffirms Commitment To Pursuing Integrated Resort In Osaka, Japan – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MGM Resorts International Honored With National Council On Problem Gambling’s Public Awareness Award – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. 1,145 shares were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK, worth $30,075 on Thursday, March 7. SALEM PAUL J also bought $20.32M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar owns 1,641 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Intll Ltd Ca holds 0.34% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 54,781 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 50,031 shares. Advent Capital Management De holds 8,000 shares. Texas-based Stephens Invest Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Harris Assoc LP reported 0.89% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Reilly Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 2,500 shares. Nine Masts Capital stated it has 2.98% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 391,179 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Stifel Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp invested 0.16% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Cleararc Capital Incorporated has 12,389 shares. Alps reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Suntrust Banks reported 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $166.80M for 21.92 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is LogMeIn, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LOGM) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LogMeIn Named a Challenger in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lyft (LYFT) Up on Narrower-Than-Expected Q2 Loss, Upbeat View – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron Taps 5G Opportunities With New DRAM for Smartphones – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability accumulated 6,103 shares. Filament Ltd Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 5,446 shares. Rk Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested 2.76% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Alyeska Group Inc Lp holds 1.99% or 1.78 million shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has 211,222 shares. Aperio Gru Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Oakworth Cap Inc has 166 shares. 307,524 are held by National Bank Of America Corp De. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 130,441 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership owns 39,271 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Mgmt has invested 0.04% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). First Tru Limited Partnership owns 1.69 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 2,458 shares. Asset Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) by 120,016 shares to 238,225 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 10.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 EPS, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $50.71 million for 16.07 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.