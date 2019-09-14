Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Raised Hcp (HCP) Stake by $22.86 Million; J P Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holding Maintained by Private Trust Co

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 316.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 737,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 970,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.04M, up from 233,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 3.74M shares traded or 32.70% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500.

Private Trust Co increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 4,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 86,572 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68M, up from 81,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28M shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase; 14/05/2018 – FORMER JPMORGAN CHINA CEO DAVID LI NAMED SENIOR CHINA OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Protectionism is a “major risk” to the global recovery now underway, says Jacob Frenkel, chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International; 14/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ADJOURNS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 8.8% Position in Avaya Holdings

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $404.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 156,500 shares to 817,947 shares, valued at $37.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 323,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,900 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Forward Management Ltd reported 1.33% stake. State Street Corp invested 0.08% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Ftb Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Cibc has 83,065 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.04% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Adelante Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 2.61M shares or 4.29% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Com has 403,368 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 1,930 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 101,884 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 222,910 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). 44,242 are held by First Allied Advisory Ser Inc. Susquehanna Intl Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 6,844 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Hartford Inv Management stated it has 53,072 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

