Land & Buildings Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Vail Resorts (MTN); Horrell Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Benchmark Electronics (BHE) as Stock Value Rose

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 10,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 104,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21M, up from 93,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $235.79. About 268,292 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 26/03/2018 – CDOT: Closures Continue Through Monday on Westbound I-70 at Vail Pass for Road Repairs; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS BOOSTS QTR DIV $1.47/SHR FROM $1.053, EST. $1.158; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $5.67; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: DEVALUATION WOULD POSE DANGEROUS CAPITAL FLIGHT; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS 2Q REV. $734.6M, EST. $716.7M; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-Date Lift Ticket Rev N. Amer Mountain Resorts, Including Allocated Portion of Season Pass Rev, Was Up 3.7%; 19/04/2018 – VAIL: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS DOWN 1.9% Y/Y; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Dining Rev Was Down 1.4%; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO VAIL RESORTS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $357 MILLION AND $391 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: Vail Gets Waiver for May 2 Wireless Emergency Alert Test

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics (BHE) by 36.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 242,305 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81 million, up from 177,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Benchmark Electronics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 893,661 shares traded or 238.98% up from the average. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – INITIATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold BHE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential reported 84,932 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 32,100 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 15,292 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Smith Graham Invest Limited Partnership holds 332,285 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 4.31 million shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation invested in 1.37M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,733 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,172 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt, California-based fund reported 657,877 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc invested in 12,237 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company reported 484,650 shares. 55,278 were reported by Kbc Nv. Bankshares Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 59,947 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 47,934 shares.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $404.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 76,800 shares to 542,793 shares, valued at $27.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 449,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

