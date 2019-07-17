Land & Buildings Investment Management Raised Position in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by $10.39 Million; Holder Folketrygdfondet Has Raised Nokia (NOK) Holding

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 53.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 216,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 619,593 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.00 million, up from 403,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 389,974 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 10.70% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPT); 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 4.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 24.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21.41M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.49M, up from 17.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 18.59M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 24.29% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 07/03/2018 – LightSpeed Technologies Earns Nokia’s 2017 Top VAR Sales and Growth Award; 24/04/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs and NTT DOCOMO collaborate on 5G innovations for massive capacity, low-latency support of future wireless appli; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO SEES U.S. 5G COMMERCIAL ROLLOUTS STARTING IN 2H 2018; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: CHINA 5G ROLLOUT SEEN STARTING IN MID-2019; 22/03/2018 – REG-Nokia has filed its annual Form 20-F for 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published its “Nokia in 2017” annual report; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Misses 1Q Forecasts But Upgrades Outlook For Networks; 29/03/2018 – Nokia Wins Five-Year Contract With Polish Railway Operator; 29/03/2018 – Nokia Topped VoLTE Market in 2017, Ericsson and Huawei Follow, According to Dell’Oro Group; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Too Early to Tell Effect of US Sanctions on Asian Cos, Longer Term There Might Be Opportunities; 13/03/2018 – Solidium invests in Nokia Corporation

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 438,200 shares to 3.80M shares, valued at $25.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Folketrygdfondet, which manages about $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 480,000 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $274.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.