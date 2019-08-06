Land & Buildings Investment Management Upped Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Stake; General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Holder Jd Capital Management Raised Position by $1.46 Million as Share Value Rose

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 51.20 million shares traded or 1.08% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/03/2018 – GE: BOARD WEIGHED CEO/CHAIR SPLIT, OPTED TO KEEP ROLES COMBINED; 24/05/2018 – Flannery resists pressure for quick fixes at GE; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS `EVALUATING FURTHER PORTFOLIO ACTIONS’ FOR GE CAPITAL; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 10/04/2018 – Indian Railways says deaths, injuries from accidents fall amid safety crackdown; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $50 MLN NON-CASH CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH UPFRONT COSTS FROM CALLING ABOUT $2 BLN OF EXCESS DEBT; 16/04/2018 – GE POWER TO SERVICE EQUIPMENT IN 11 PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS; 20/04/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes 1st-qtr profit tops view on oilfield services growth; 23/05/2018 – GE GE.N CEO PLANNING FOR NO RECOVERY IN HEAVY GAS POWER PLANT MARKET BEFORE END 2020; SEES NO PROFIT GROWTH IN 2018 – PRESENTATION; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 53.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 216,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 619,593 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.00 million, up from 403,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.3. About 459,811 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises NAREIT FFO Range for 2018 to Be $2.55-$2.65/Share; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 179,350 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $38.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Liberty Property Trust Updates 2018 Capital Activity NYSE:LPT – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Americold Realty Trust Names Three New Members to Board of Trustees – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Liberty Property Trust Prices $350 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029 – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Liberty Property Trust Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Provides Guidance for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Teva buys three buildings in West Chester for its R&D campus – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “It Didnâ€™t Take Long for GE Stockholders to Find the Q2 Earnings Weakness – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GE Requires More Patience, But Progress Has Been Made – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “AMD, GE, GM, Qualcomm, Square and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is General Electric a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Can Larry Culp Really Save General Electric Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De owns 0.19% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 6.49M shares. Menta Lc has 25,800 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il reported 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Btr owns 10,375 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Waters Parkerson Company Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 36,057 shares. Palladium Prns Lc has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 147,176 are held by Washington Tru Com. Wheatland Advsr stated it has 99,400 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Security Tru Com invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 318,071 shares. Mountain Lake Mgmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 295,000 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc owns 42,526 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt owns 182,509 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Virtu Finance Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.1% stake. Hamel Associate Inc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).