Land & Buildings Investment Management Stake in Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Decreased as Market Value Rose; Essex Financial Services Has Increased Its Stake in Exelon (EXC) by $415,400 as Share Price Declined

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 974,447 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.84M, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 160,035 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS HLDR LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS SAYS WITHHOLD ON GRABE; 07/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Results of QTS Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent and Meaningful Change Needed at QTS; 03/05/2018 – All QTS Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – PARTNERSHIP ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT FUTURE REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY, BEGINNING IN 2019 AND BEYOND; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 0.64C, EST. 61.50C; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Rev $113.7M; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS URGES QTS HOLDERS VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership With GDT

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 8,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 15,646 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, up from 7,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 5.06 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/03/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD SPOKESMAN BRETT NAUMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR POWER TO 88% FROM 100%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Company holds 282,287 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 16,723 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp stated it has 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Fmr Llc holds 0% or 1 shares. Mesirow Fincl Invest has 244,912 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Westfield Cap Management Com Limited Partnership holds 946,345 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Ltd Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Brinker Capital has invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Glenmede Trust Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,163 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 24,745 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc owns 0.12% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 725 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Co invested in 791,227 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Moreover, Mackenzie has 0.02% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 143,281 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 13,034 shares in its portfolio.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 245,160 shares to 340,150 shares, valued at $42.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 138,347 shares. Stanley holds 0.63% or 51,773 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical holds 0.23% or 5,263 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 151,952 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.57% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). The California-based Commercial Bank Of The West has invested 0.07% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). South Dakota Invest Council invested in 0.25% or 239,643 shares. Moreover, Eqis Capital Management has 0.07% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 17,639 shares. Mariner Ltd Co has 188,909 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.17% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tradewinds Capital Lc holds 0% or 58 shares. Hl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,387 shares. Pinnacle Fincl, Tennessee-based fund reported 4,449 shares. Tdam Usa holds 4,148 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 46,816 shares.