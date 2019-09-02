Land & Buildings Investment Management Upped Its Equity Residential (EQR) Position by $14.75 Million; Edgepoint Investment Group Has Upped Its Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Holding by $27.66 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 576,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 16.19 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782.22 million, up from 15.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 15.25 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 29/03/2018 – Trump is not going to go after big tech, says Wells Fargo analyst; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in J.M. Smucker; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS DESPITE WEAKER GROWTH EXPECTATIONS, ROE OUTLOOK STILL IMPROVING; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS IMPACT OF ASSET CAP AFTER TAXES ON NET INCOME “WILL BE LESS THAN $100 MILLION” IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – PANDORA MEDIA INC P.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7 FROM $6; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WILL BOOST BRANCH CLOSURES TO 300 FROM 250 IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 23/04/2018 – IGNORE: WELLS FARGO 1Q RESULTS ADJUSTEMENT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 101.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 196,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 389,810 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.36M, up from 193,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $84.76. About 1.51M shares traded or 18.62% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Com holds 0.57% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 34,780 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.5% stake. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 22,608 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 239 shares. Livingston Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) reported 23,125 shares stake. The Missouri-based Plancorp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Boston Management Inc reported 5,945 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Weik invested 2.63% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 32,991 are owned by Fred Alger Management. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.59% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Guardian Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 37,224 shares. American Rech Com owns 9,301 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 786,292 are owned by Panagora Asset. Harvey Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,244 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 177,931 shares to 170,585 shares, valued at $15.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 937,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,437 shares, and cut its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 179,350 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $38.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.