Land & Buildings Investment Management Upped Holding in Marriott Intl New (MAR); Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Shareholder Midas Management Lowered Holding

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 258.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 245,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 340,150 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.55 million, up from 94,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $126.23. About 1.09 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q EPS $1.09; 06/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Marriott to move entire paid media business to Publicis; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – AT QTR-END, TOTAL DEBT WAS $8,846 MLN & CASH BALANCES TOTALED $701 MLN VS $8,238 MLN IN DEBT AND $383 MLN OF CASH AT YEAR-END 2017; 06/03/2018 – Marriott Intl Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Long-Term Hotel-Mangement Agreement Retained; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR CARIBBEAN AND LATIN AMERICAN REGION, REVPAR GROWTH SHOULD SLOW A BIT; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 08/05/2018 – Marriott tops profit estimates on higher prices, travel demand; 01/05/2018 – CHICAGO MARRIOTT SUITES O’HARE OFFERS A “SUITE SUMMER WEEKEND GETAWAY”

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $132.63. About 18,824 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley National Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 29 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 26,300 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.16% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.3% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust invested 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Boys Arnold And Incorporated owns 2,199 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Amp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 91,732 shares. Texas Yale Corporation invested in 26,702 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas holds 9,150 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. First Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 887,129 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Company holds 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 3,734 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp Inc owns 9,863 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares has 0.29% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 27,554 shares. Moreover, has 0.37% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 179,350 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $38.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13,650 shares to 35,650 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN).