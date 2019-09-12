Land & Buildings Investment Management Holding in Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Has Lowered by $7.20 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Dana (DAN) Holder Moon Capital Management LP Lifted Holding

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 38,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 250,235 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99M, up from 212,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 3.32M shares traded or 60.89% up from the average. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS DANA FIRST-TIME ‘BB+’ IDR; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/03/2018 – Dana Comments on Decision by GKN Shareholders; 09/03/2018 – Dana Announces Agreement to Combine with GKN’s Driveline Division; 30/04/2018 – Dana Sees FY Sales $7.75B-$8.05B; 19/03/2018 – DANA BOOSTS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Dana: At Transaction Closing, Dana’s Keith Wandell to Serve as Non-Executive Chairman; 14/03/2018 – Dana Mulls Dual-Listing in London to Get GKN Shareholder Support -FT; 26/03/2018 – Melrose Industries: Dana Deal At About GBP900M Discount to GKN’s Own Valuation; 19/03/2018 – GKN GKN.L SHAREHOLDER COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE SAYS PLANS TO REJECT MELROSE MRON.L TAKEOVER OFFER; 12/03/2018 – TRADE UNION UNITE- URGES GKN SHAREHOLDERS TO REJECT LATEST TAKEOVER BID FROM MELROSE

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 156,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 817,947 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.77M, down from 974,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 391,881 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS URGES QTS HOLDERS VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO; 15/03/2018 – QTS Renews Leases Representing 19 Megawatts with Two Hyperscale Anchor Tenants in Atlanta-Metro Data Center; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent and Meaningful Change Needed at QTS; 14/05/2018 – Ed Dorrell: Exclusive: Let us award QTS say international schools; 30/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: URGENT AND MEANINGFUL CHANGE IS NEEDED AT QTS; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Compan; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold DAN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Fmr Ltd stated it has 6,481 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Management Gmbh reported 50,400 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.02% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) or 174,300 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 114,929 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability reported 71,518 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 104,449 shares. Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 535,438 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gp Limited owns 18,200 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Cornercap Counsel stated it has 53,580 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Co stated it has 361,352 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold QTS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zimmer Prns Lp reported 1.4% stake. 39 are owned by Whittier Tru. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 226,923 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 3,906 shares. Jennison Limited Co holds 0.04% or 803,755 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Communications Ltd accumulated 42,413 shares. Next Financial Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Legal General Gru Public Limited Co has 219,401 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street Corp owns 2.45 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 806,311 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications Ny reported 18,871 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has 110,589 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 144,268 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 38,057 shares.