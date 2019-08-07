Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by $14.75 Million as Valuation Rose; Colonial Trust Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) by $864,099

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 101.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 196,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 389,810 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.36M, up from 193,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $78.43. About 60,287 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 4,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 11,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, down from 15,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $245.18. About 51,439 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21M and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6,549 shares to 40,717 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 10,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 831,001 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Diversified Trust reported 5,418 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 3,300 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 9,060 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Texas Permanent School Fund has 12,146 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Cap Management has 2.35% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 603 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc reported 8,907 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd owns 457,498 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. State Street Corp invested in 0.04% or 2.61M shares. Bb&T accumulated 0.06% or 17,485 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 2,491 shares. Sprucegrove Inv Management Ltd accumulated 85,900 shares.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Martin Marietta Materials Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,320 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Cibc Markets Corporation has 48,987 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Management invested in 0.01% or 298 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 1.17M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Co Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). City Hldgs has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Moreover, Salem Invest Counselors Inc has 0.15% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 22,262 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,196 shares. Profund Advsr Lc holds 0.09% or 25,339 shares. Moreover, Contravisory Invest has 1.81% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 61,837 shares. Asset Mgmt Advsr has 3,000 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Vanguard Group holds 0.14% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 48.20 million shares. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 2.08M shares.