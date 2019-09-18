Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Trimmed Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Position as Market Value Rose; Balyasny Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (Put) (CTSH) by $17.22 Million

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (Put) (CTSH) by 69.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 269,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 117,500 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57 million, down from 386,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $63.52. About 136,767 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 156,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 817,947 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.77M, down from 974,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.53. About 33,308 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC QTS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $436.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 31/05/2018 – QTS Partners with Relus Cloud to Expand Support for AWS and Multi-Cloud Management Solutions; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMENTED ON VOTING RESULTS OF 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 27/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Fellow QTS Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent and Meaningful Change Needed at QTS; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on April 25; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $425 MLN TO $475 MLN, FRONT END LOADED IN 2018

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91 million for 15.12 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

