Land & Buildings Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Marriott Intl New (MAR); As Yum Brands (YUM) Shares Rose, Bislett Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $113.24. About 989,067 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 258.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 245,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 340,150 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.55 million, up from 94,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.81. About 947,484 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT:AMENDMENT GAVE HLDRS OF 25% RIGHT TO CALL SPECIAL MTGS; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ba2 Cfr Of Interval Acquisition On Review For Downgrade Following Proposed Acquisition By Marriott; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Capital Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott International Property; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR ABOUT C$92 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Misses Sales Estimates — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES WILL NOT HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON MARRIOTT RESULTS BUT, IT SHOULD MAKE MEANINGFUL DIFFERENCE TO HOTEL OWNERS; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO ARNE SORENSON SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – Business Meetings and Social Celebrations Excite With Featured Villa Packages at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20 million for 32.54 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. Another trade for 13,986 shares valued at $1.32M was made by Creed Greg on Monday, February 11. 2,652 shares valued at $249,888 were bought by Domier Tanya L on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “KFC’s Picnic Polo Means You Can Picnic Literally Anywhere This Summer – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chipotle talks avocado inflation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Restaurant Brands International: Burger King Needs a Better Taco – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Domino’s “Fortressing” Strategy Continues to Limit Growth – Motley Fool” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Longbow Research Downgrades Yum! Brands (YUM) to Underperform – streetinsider.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris And Ca holds 33,170 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware owns 3,951 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has 0.03% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 2,600 shares. Fort LP accumulated 41,472 shares or 0.83% of the stock. 147,954 are held by Cap Financial Advisers Lc. Ironwood Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Ent Serv Corporation invested 0.64% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 10,684 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 3,622 shares. Nomura Asset Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 21,916 are held by Daiwa Securities Grp Inc. Perkins Coie Trust has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Trustco Bancshares N Y holds 2,166 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd owns 0.12% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 61,771 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement System has 0.13% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Rockland Tru has 4,940 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Qs Limited Com holds 4,319 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Daiwa Gp Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 29,637 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has 0.16% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 27,900 shares. West Coast Ltd has 1.71% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 57,743 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd owns 0% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 1,427 shares. Finance Advantage reported 29,854 shares. 72,686 were accumulated by Brandywine Global Inv Llc. Citadel Ltd Llc invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Andra Ap reported 29,600 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,745 shares. 50 are owned by Johnson Group Inc. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 8,022 shares.