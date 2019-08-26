Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Raised Holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by $10.39 Million; As Wpx Energy (WPX) Stock Price Declined, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Lifted by $3.25 Million Its Position

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 8.29 million shares traded or 0.03% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 53.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 216,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 619,593 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.00M, up from 403,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $51.27. About 484,974 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl reported 130,602 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Pnc Svcs Grp Inc owns 55,251 shares. Westwood Group, Texas-based fund reported 2.16 million shares. Cooperman Leon G accumulated 3.93 million shares. Waratah Cap Advsr Ltd holds 369,861 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Incorporated owns 70,812 shares. Victory Cap holds 0.03% or 854,437 shares in its portfolio. Qs Llc, a New York-based fund reported 37,440 shares. Tortoise Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 701,793 shares in its portfolio. Mesirow Fincl Invest Mngmt has invested 1.19% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Signaturefd Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,613 shares. 54,954 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp. Goodhaven Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 8.73% or 820,571 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 581,347 shares.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 58,940 shares to 29,845 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.