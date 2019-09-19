Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Position as Valuation Declined; As Take (TTWO) Shares Rose, Holder Act Ii Management LP Cut by $1.13 Million Its Holding

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 108,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 560,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.85M, down from 668,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.77. About 622,558 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-AS PER AMENDMENT REVOLVER UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS REPLACED,UPSIZED TO ABOUT UP TO $1.1 BLN OF R-1 REVOLVING COMMITMENTS; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Acquires the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 51,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.81M, down from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $129.76. About 930,333 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Polaris Greystone Finance Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.28% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Melvin Management Ltd Partnership reported 1.00 million shares stake. Stephens Management Gru Llc holds 344,866 shares. Force Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 4,088 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 144,658 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 64,964 were accumulated by Majedie Asset Management. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 8,794 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 131,290 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Sun Life Inc has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 93 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments reported 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt accumulated 2,716 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 820,575 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Artemis Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 3,576 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Electronic Arts Stock Set to Rip 11% From Here? – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Trex Company, Enphase And More – Benzinga” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hasbro (HAS) Outruns Peers and S&P 500, Surges 42% YTD – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “eSports Competitions are Becoming a Popular Phenomenon as Cash Prizes Grow – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $140.34M for 26.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $187,850 activity.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter 2019 Revenue – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Its 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Early Results of Tender Offer for Its 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 and Upsize of Tender Offer From $500000000 to Up to Any and All 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.18 million for 11.68 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.