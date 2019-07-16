Land & Buildings Investment Management Increased Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Holding by $10.39 Million as Valuation Rose; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Chesley Taft & Associates Has Raised Position

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 2,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,971 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, up from 23,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $219.66. About 1.11 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 53.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 216,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 619,593 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.00M, up from 403,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.79. About 708,156 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 10.70% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPT); 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Five Crescent Drive at the Philadelphia Navy Yard; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Systems Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 26,202 shares to 183,915 shares, valued at $9.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $16.87 million activity. Klarich Lee had sold 7,500 shares worth $1.68 million. The insider MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold 40,000 shares worth $8.65M.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 300,800 shares to 974,447 shares, valued at $43.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.