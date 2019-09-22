Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by $6.29 Million; As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Associated Banc-Corp Has Trimmed by $1.39 Million Its Stake

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 21.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 83,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 305,910 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.23 million, down from 389,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $85.17. About 6.10M shares traded or 327.55% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 7,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 81,877 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.80 million, down from 89,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook Tries to Curb Fake News, Abuse with New Guidelines; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Lance: Lance Announces Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK `DIDN’T DO ENOUGH’ OVER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: SANDBERG; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Senate subcommittee seeks information on Facebook data; 13/04/2018 – Will Facebook be regulated?; 30/05/2018 – Facebook COO @sherylsandberg and CTO Mike Schroepfer closed out the first evening of #CodeCon 2018 last night – watch the full video and read the transcript of their interview with @karaswisher and @pkafka here; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS POLITICAL ADS WILL BE STORED IN AN ARCHIVE FOR 7 YEARS, AND WILL INCLUDE GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE AMOUNT SPENT AND DEMOGRAPHIC INFORMATION; 12/04/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Returns From Washington; Facebook Time Spent Slips; E-Cig Ads Recall Big Tobacco Creative; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook won’t be paying publishers an annual fee for their stuff; 16/04/2018 – German businesses worry EU digital tax will worsen transatlantic tensions

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EQR’s profit will be $326.36M for 24.20 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold EQR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Us Inc has invested 8.14% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.2% or 4.42 million shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md reported 12.92 million shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 9,796 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise reported 609,348 shares. Amica Mutual Comm holds 37,162 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Next Gru, Texas-based fund reported 450 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Llc accumulated 7,255 shares. Boston Ptnrs owns 5.56 million shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. 3,050 are owned by Glovista Lc. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh has 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Synovus holds 571 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Lc reported 169,930 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 19,000 shares. Bp Plc holds 0.13% or 45,000 shares.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,947 shares to 10,600 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security Natl Tru owns 13,489 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. 16.50M were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Vulcan Value Prns Ltd Llc holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.05 million shares. Ohio-based Bartlett & Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Delaware-based Brandywine Tru has invested 4.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Maple owns 1,352 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 1.04 million are held by Ci Invests. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.62% or 9,554 shares. 541 are held by Hanson Doremus Inv Mngmt. Silvercrest Asset Management Group owns 124,998 shares. Fundsmith Llp accumulated 6.51% or 6.48 million shares. Iberiabank holds 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 10,637 shares. Mackenzie Financial owns 872,011 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation & Tru has invested 1.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lourd Capital Lc owns 8,071 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.