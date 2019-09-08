Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) as Share Price Rose; As Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Share Price Declined, Shah Capital Management Trimmed Position

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 71.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 930,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The hedge fund held 371,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 3.39M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 16/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAID TO GET A FED SCOLDING THAT BURDENS NEW CEO; 13/03/2018 – RSP PERMIAN INC RSPP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 06/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Main Shareholder HNA Gets Approval for C-Quadrat Deal; 17/05/2018 – RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC RTO.L : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 320P FROM 310P; 27/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK REMAINS `FIRMLY COMMITTED TO PORTUGAL’; 11/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Deutsche Bank’s kingmaker loses his touch; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 06/04/2018 – PENNON GROUP PLC PNN.L : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank is seeking to replace Chief Executive John Cryan amid an intensified boardroom row over the bank’s future and alarm at its performance, the Times newspaper reported on Monday; 27/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank Chairman Is Said to Hold Talks With CEO Candidates

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 438,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The hedge fund held 3.80M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.01M, down from 4.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 1.24 million shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 07/05/2018 – Senior Living Executive Lisa Fordyce Joins OnShift; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Loss $457.2M; 07/03/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING SAYS ON MARCH 2, BOARD REDUCED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS CONSTITUTING BOARD TO 7 FROM 9 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Loss/Shr $2.45; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.45; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Board of Directors and Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Same Community Rev Per Occupied Unit Sequentially Increased 2.5%; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Was $130 Million

Analysts await Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 45.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Brookdale Senior Living Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% EPS growth.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 245,160 shares to 340,150 shares, valued at $42.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $61,214 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold BKD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 166.67 million shares or 6.41% less from 178.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Ltd owns 3.25 million shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 14,800 shares. Hbk Investments L P, a Texas-based fund reported 91,908 shares. 123,998 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Pinnacle Assocs Limited reported 0% stake. American Century Incorporated owns 582,097 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Credit Agricole S A has 285 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 123,599 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James has 20,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bancorporation De has 21,669 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Mercer Cap Advisers invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Inc Ar has 0.1% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 658,542 shares.

