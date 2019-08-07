Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Trimmed Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Position by $13.24 Million; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Market Value Rose, Holder Marketfield Asset Management Trimmed by $677,116 Its Holding

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 2,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 29,199 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, down from 31,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $265.64. About 366,223 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 974,447 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.84 million, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 47,350 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to QTS Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in QTS Realty; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO CHAD WILLIAMS AT MAY 3, 2018 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES MOVING ABOUT 200 CUSTOMERS TO GDT BY END OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on Apri; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – QTS WILL TRANSITION CERTAIN CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES CUSTOMER CONTRACTS AND SUPPORT TO GDT; 27/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Fellow QTS Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Rev $113.7M; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – PARTNERSHIP ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT FUTURE REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY, BEGINNING IN 2019 AND BEYOND

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 26.25 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 900 were accumulated by First Heartland Consultants. 9,665 were accumulated by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company holds 125,914 shares. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 0.48% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 50,203 shares. Regal Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 6,773 shares. Hitchwood Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 325,000 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv holds 921 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Independent accumulated 3,446 shares. Rwc Asset Llp reported 54,514 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 10.92M shares. Mechanics National Bank Trust Department reported 29,211 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.48% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 165,750 shares. 28,101 were reported by Willingdon Wealth. Northeast Inv Mgmt owns 2.29% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 112,408 shares.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70B and $235.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company stated it has 375,931 shares. Zeke Limited Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,744 shares. Jennison Limited Liability Company reported 791,227 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.12% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 24,745 shares stake. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd reported 2.27M shares or 1% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 0% or 41,148 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Investment Management Gru owns 625,637 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Granite Inv Prtnrs Llc has 0.95% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Northern Trust holds 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) or 940,972 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 30,979 shares. Connors Investor Ser owns 79,273 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Mesirow Financial Investment Management owns 244,912 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio.

