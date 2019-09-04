Land & Buildings Investment Management Cut Its Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Position by $13.24 Million; As Cme Group (CME) Stock Rose, Holder Kames Capital Plc Lowered Its Position

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (CME) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 6,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 639,497 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.24 million, down from 646,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $217.76. About 907,987 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 03/04/2018 – Sentiment falls as producers express concerns about Ag exports; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bond Requirements; 05/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Pork demand, wintry weather boosts CME hog futures; 15/03/2018 – Matt Leising: CME board said to meet today to discus bid for NEX, could come next week per; 10/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – UNTIL MIGRATION IN LATE 2018, ERIS SWAP FUTURES WILL REMAIN LISTED AT ERIS EXCHANGE AND CLEARED AT CME CLEARING; 12/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON LAST FRIDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF APRIL 1LHJ8 INTO DEFERRED CONTRACTS -TRADE; 10/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 9; 23/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 22; 15/03/2018 – CME CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 28/03/2018 – CME in advanced talks to buy NEX for 4 bln pounds -Bbg

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 974,447 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.84M, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 432,537 shares traded or 5.34% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 27/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Fellow QTS Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – QTS ENTERS CLOUD & MANAGED SERVICES PARTNERSHIP WITH GDT; 20/04/2018 – QTS:GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS OPPOSING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION VOTE; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 0.64C, EST. 61.50C; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 64C, EST. 62C; 25/04/2018 – QTS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC – INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD FOR COMPENSATION COMMITTEE CHAIR WILLIAM GRABE AT MAY 3 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – All QTS Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5,373 shares to 743,030 shares, valued at $70.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) by 8,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has invested 6.48% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Mizuho Natl Bank Ltd invested 1.5% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Underhill Investment Limited Liability Company has 41,300 shares. Gideon Cap Inc accumulated 12,709 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The invested in 346,083 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 33,182 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 17,703 shares. Bryn Mawr reported 0.64% stake. Karpas Strategies Ltd Company has 5,000 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Savant Cap Ltd Llc holds 1.85% or 59,962 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Partners LP invested in 48,396 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Fjarde Ap has 112,956 shares. Capital Advsr Inc Ok owns 11,995 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Capstone has 0.75% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 26,657 shares. Counselors reported 6,296 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.14M for 33.20 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 74,200 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $29.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $50,050 activity.