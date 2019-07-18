Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Upped Its Equity Residential (EQR) Position by $14.75 Million; Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Stock Price Declined While Guggenheim Capital Has Decreased by $947,936 Its Position

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 101.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 196,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 389,810 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.36 million, up from 193,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $78.64. About 1.11M shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 21,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 181,758 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.16M, down from 203,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 1.05M shares traded or 13.49% up from the average. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 5.74% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT IS SEEKING TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Names Fred Bohley CFO; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SAYS INTENDS FOR UNIT TO COMMENCE OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSN); 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees 2018 Sales Increase of 10 to 14 Percent Over Last Year; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 25,173 shares to 460,269 shares, valued at $11.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 41,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,071 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 7.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ALSN’s profit will be $143.16M for 9.77 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) or 35,132 shares. Zacks Inv holds 66,883 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Menta Cap Limited Liability Co owns 27,198 shares. Numerixs Techs Inc has invested 0.13% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Ontario – Canada-based National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.05% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Colony Gru Lc accumulated 74,854 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership owns 300,090 shares. Elk Creek Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.3% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Goldman Sachs Group invested in 2.64M shares. Daiwa Gp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Renaissance Technology Limited holds 0.08% or 1.97M shares. Foster And Motley has 56,941 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc invested in 0.12% or 51,081 shares. Regions Fincl, a Alabama-based fund reported 7,923 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 179,350 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $38.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Limited Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 27,558 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 253,417 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Services Grp has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Fifth Third State Bank stated it has 1,224 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 621,807 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Washington Tru Bank owns 27 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.14% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 201,939 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Weiss Multi has invested 0.7% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 17,800 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Resolution Ltd owns 4.47 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 710,800 shares. Synovus Financial stated it has 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). National Pension Serv holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 454,873 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $6.71 million activity. Shares for $67,302 were sold by Kaufman Ian. Manelis Michael L had sold 684 shares worth $49,393 on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $732,900 were sold by Altshuler Barry. Sorenson Christa L sold $22,747 worth of stock. Brackenridge Alexander also sold $144,641 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares. On Tuesday, February 5 Fenster Scott sold $34,301 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 475 shares.