Land & Buildings Investment Management Position in Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Has Cut as Market Valuation Rose; Allen Operations Continues to Hold Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 974,447 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.84 million, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.05. About 81,395 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Agrees with Land & Buildings That Change is Warranted on QTS Board; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC – INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD FOR COMPENSATION COMMITTEE CHAIR WILLIAM GRABE AT MAY 3 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in QTS Realty; 17/05/2018 – QTS Welcomes Passage of Georgia Tax Incentive Legislation for Data Centers; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 07/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Results of QTS Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – RENEW HOLDINGS PLC – MATERIALLY EARNINGS ENHANCING ACQUISITION OF QTS GROUP LTD TO COMPLEMENT EXISTING RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS FOR £80M; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on Apri; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Rev $113.7M; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – GDT TO PAY CO RECURRING PARTNER CHANNEL FEE BASED ON REVENUE THAT IS TRANSITIONED, FUTURE GROWTH ON THOSE ACCOUNTS

Allen Operations Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 200.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Operations Llc bought 4,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,683 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, up from 2,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Operations Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $137.09. About 13.05 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Invest Advisors accumulated 122,571 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company holds 0.55% or 743,649 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 8.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18.86 million shares. Point72 Asset Lp accumulated 123,900 shares. Wellcome Tru Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru stated it has 6.33 million shares. Toth Fin Advisory holds 2.53% or 91,502 shares in its portfolio. Texas Cap Commercial Bank Inc Tx has 0.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,114 shares. 519,314 were accumulated by Stack Fincl Mgmt Inc. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP reported 10,952 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 3.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 8.59M shares. First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Service owns 56,112 shares. Dsc Advsrs LP has 13,931 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset has 1.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.48M shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc owns 431,327 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 216,400 shares to 619,593 shares, valued at $30.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $50,050 activity.