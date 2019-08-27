Lancaster Colony (LANC) Shareholder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Boosted Stake; Omni Partners Llp Increases Position in Magellan Health (MGLN)

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (LANC) by 34.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 2,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% . The institutional investor held 8,191 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 6,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Lancaster Colony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.82% or $13.58 during the last trading session, reaching $140.51. About 306,472 shares traded or 211.94% up from the average. Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) has risen 7.01% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LANC News: 24/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Continues Higher Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lancaster Colony Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LANC); 30/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 29/03/2018 – Lancaster Colony Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY 3Q EPS $1.00, EST. $1.06; 20/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony 3Q EPS $1.00; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – POSITIONED TO RETURN TO GROWTH AND RESUME PROMOTIONAL SUPPORT FOR FROZEN GARLIC BREAD PRODUCT LINE IN COMING QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – HAVE INITIATIVES IN PLACE OR PLANNED FOR BOTH SHORT- AND LONG-TERM TO ADDRESS HIGHER FREIGHT AND COMMODITY COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 9 Days

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 152.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 122,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 202,591 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36 million, up from 80,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $61.52. About 92,817 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Hig; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health; 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY EPS $4.41-EPS $5.35; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.68; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model

Investors sentiment increased to 2.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.97, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Lancaster Colony Acquires Bantam Bagels, LLC – PR Newswire” published on October 22, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G executive hired as president of Marzetti foods – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lancaster Is An Emerging Leader – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 9,490 shares to 423,244 shares, valued at $35.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.