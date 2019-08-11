Lancaster Colony (LANC) Shareholder Great Lakes Advisors Trimmed Its Holding as Market Value Rose; Home Depot Ord (HD) Shareholder Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Increased Stake

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (LANC) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% . The institutional investor held 23,873 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 26,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lancaster Colony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $154.42. About 71,765 shares traded. Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) has risen 7.01% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LANC News: 26/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony 3Q EPS $1.00; 07/03/2018 Lancaster Colony Group Meeting Set By CL King for Mar. 14-15; 30/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 9 Days; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – HAVE INITIATIVES IN PLACE OR PLANNED FOR BOTH SHORT- AND LONG-TERM TO ADDRESS HIGHER FREIGHT AND COMMODITY COSTS; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY 3Q EPS $1.00, EST. $1.06; 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – POSITIONED TO RETURN TO GROWTH AND RESUME PROMOTIONAL SUPPORT FOR FROZEN GARLIC BREAD PRODUCT LINE IN COMING QUARTERS; 29/03/2018 – Lancaster Colony Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lancaster Colony Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LANC)

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old National Retail Bank In holds 0.92% or 91,450 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt LP holds 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 7,900 shares. First Bankshares And Trust Com Of Newtown has 2.06% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 39,124 shares. West Coast Limited Company owns 1,357 shares. Harvey Capital Mgmt reported 18,540 shares. Korea Invest reported 0.73% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Allied Advisory Inc owns 38,003 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Plancorp Lc holds 0.45% or 6,179 shares. 201,995 are owned by Clark Mgmt Gp. Ims Capital Mgmt has invested 1.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp, Texas-based fund reported 3.71M shares. Moreover, C M Bidwell And Assocs has 0.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 227,531 were accumulated by Synovus Corporation. Guardian Capital LP holds 0.26% or 72,445 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division owns 12,778 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10,369 shares to 116,027 shares, valued at $24.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 42,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).