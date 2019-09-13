Lancaster Colony (LANC) Shareholder Dowling & Yahnke Lowered Position; Apple (AAPL) Holder First American Bank Trimmed Its Position by $374,497

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (LANC) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 6,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% . The institutional investor held 126,495 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.80 million, down from 132,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Lancaster Colony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $146.18. About 112,859 shares traded or 4.74% up from the average. Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) has risen 7.01% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LANC News: 20/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lancaster Colony Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LANC); 07/03/2018 Lancaster Colony Group Meeting Set By CL King for Mar. 14-15; 30/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 24/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Continues Higher Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Lancaster Colony at Group Meeting Hosted By CL King Today; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY 3Q EPS $1.00, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – POSITIONED TO RETURN TO GROWTH AND RESUME PROMOTIONAL SUPPORT FOR FROZEN GARLIC BREAD PRODUCT LINE IN COMING QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony 3Q EPS $1.00; 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 9 Days

First American Bank decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 1,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 185,548 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.72M, down from 187,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $223.09. About 30.40M shares traded or 17.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy; 14/05/2018 – Opinion today: Apple explains the market; 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Awarded $502.6 Million Jury Verdict Against Apple; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Apple and Google over developer fees; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X was the world’s best-selling smartphone in the last quarter, research shows

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.43, from 2.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold LANC shares while 71 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 14.88 million shares or 0.36% less from 14.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier holds 0% or 450 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 35,826 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability reported 1,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0% or 3,300 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) for 8,066 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited reported 0.02% in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). Barclays Public Ltd reported 15,023 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 24,878 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). Vanguard Grp stated it has 2.12 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio. California-based Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech has invested 0.01% in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). 33,677 were reported by Pnc Financial Serv. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC).

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWC) by 10,087 shares to 202,563 shares, valued at $18.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 33,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Academy Capital Tx invested in 96,049 shares or 4.26% of the stock. Noven Financial Grp holds 5,026 shares. New York-based Matrix Asset Advsrs Incorporated has invested 1.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dodge Cox accumulated 11,080 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors Incorporated invested in 2.14% or 1.18 million shares. Moreover, Orleans Mgmt La has 3.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 48,049 were reported by Fin Architects. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bancshares Hapoalim Bm has invested 1.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Court Place Advsr Lc has 11,858 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsr invested in 37,094 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa accumulated 2.93% or 24,274 shares. Coastline Tru holds 44,554 shares. Horan Mgmt reported 5.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pzena Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,170 shares.