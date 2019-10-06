Lancaster Colony (LANC) Reaches $136.50 Yearly Low; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering The Southern Company (SO)

Among 3 analysts covering Southern Company (The) Common Stock (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern Company (The) Common Stock has $6400 highest and $5400 lowest target. $60’s average target is -3.30% below currents $62.05 stock price. Southern Company (The) Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 6 by UBS. See The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $64.0000 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $58.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Maintain

16/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $54.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $61.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

The stock of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) hit a new 52-week low and has $126.95 target or 7.00% below today’s $136.50 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $3.73 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $126.95 price target is reached, the company will be worth $260.75M less. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $136.5. About 120,722 shares traded or 5.70% up from the average. Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) has risen 7.01% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LANC News: 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 9 Days; 29/03/2018 – Lancaster Colony Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony 3Q EPS $1.00; 20/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – POSITIONED TO RETURN TO GROWTH AND RESUME PROMOTIONAL SUPPORT FOR FROZEN GARLIC BREAD PRODUCT LINE IN COMING QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – HAVE INITIATIVES IN PLACE OR PLANNED FOR BOTH SHORT- AND LONG-TERM TO ADDRESS HIGHER FREIGHT AND COMMODITY COSTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lancaster Colony Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LANC); 30/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 07/03/2018 Lancaster Colony Group Meeting Set By CL King for Mar. 14-15; 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

More notable recent Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Worth Buying Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) For Its 1.8% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” published on October 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.73 billion. It offers salad dressings and sauces under the Marzetti, Marzetti Simply Dressed, CardiniÂ’s, and GirardÂ’s brands; vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery, Mamma Bella, and Mamma BellaÂ’s brands; and frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister SchubertÂ’s and Mary BÂ’s brands. It has a 25 P/E ratio. The firm also provides dry egg noodles under the Inn Maid and Amish Kitchen brands; frozen specialty noodles under the Reames and Aunt ViÂ’s brands; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, New York BRAND Bakery Texas Toast, Chatham Village, CardiniÂ’s, Marzetti Simply Dressed, and Marzetti brands; sprouted grain bakery products under the Angelic Bakehouse and Flatzza brands; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; and caviar under the Romanoff brand name.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.43, from 2.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold Lancaster Colony Corporation shares while 71 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 14.88 million shares or 0.36% less from 14.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial Incorporated holds 86,919 shares. Summit Fincl Strategies Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,167 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity has invested 0.01% in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 19,900 shares or 0% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) for 17 shares. Moreover, Welch And Forbes Ltd Company has 0.34% invested in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) for 93,670 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). Moreover, Alps Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) for 2,538 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd holds 2,769 shares. The Texas-based Maverick Cap Ltd has invested 0.03% in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 395 shares. Zebra Cap Ltd has 2,107 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board has 10,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Caxton Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC).

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Share Price Has Gained 193%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) Share Price Is Down 82% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Share Price Is Down 29% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Are These Utilities Still a Buy After Their Recent Run-Up? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company has market cap of $64.63 billion. The firm also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It has a 14.61 P/E ratio. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility.

The stock increased 1.12% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $62.05. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHERN COMPANY’S ‘BBB+’ IDR; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold The Southern Company shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.70 million shares. 51,315 were reported by Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Sun Life Financial Inc reported 14,655 shares stake. Financial Counselors reported 150,054 shares stake. Stonebridge Capital Advsr reported 5,207 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Llc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 886,020 shares. Capital Wealth Planning holds 7,864 shares. Mondrian Investment Prtn Ltd has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Citadel Limited Liability Com stated it has 215,971 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Davy Asset Mngmt Limited holds 7,767 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Natl Registered Advisor invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 13,434 are held by Brinker Capital Inc. Lowe Brockenbrough & Com Inc reported 7,038 shares stake. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.02% or 129,174 shares.