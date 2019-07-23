Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) to pay $0.20 on Aug 30, 2019; Endo Health Solutions (ENDP) Has 0.85 Sentiment

Endo Health Solutions Inc (ENDP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 87 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 102 decreased and sold their stakes in Endo Health Solutions Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 207.74 million shares, down from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Endo Health Solutions Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 69 Increased: 60 New Position: 27.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) is expected to pay $0.20 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:LW) shareholders before Aug 1, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc’s current price of $67.56 translates into 0.30% yield. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 2, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $67.56. About 1.93 million shares traded or 14.55% up from the average. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has declined 0.81% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.24% the S&P500. Some Historical LW News: 05/04/2018 – LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC – FY 2018 NET SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE AT UPPER END OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS RANGE; 22/03/2018 – Lamb Weston Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LW); 17/04/2018 – LAMB WESTON OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – CapitlPress[Reg]: Lamb Weston HQ expansion continues in southwest Idaho; 05/04/2018 – Lamb Weston Holdings 3Q EPS $1.06; 20/03/2018 – Lamb Weston’s Capacity For Growth; 05/04/2018 – LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 ADJ EBITDA INCLUDING UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES EXPECTED TO BE $805 MLN-$810 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Lamb Weston Announces Mike Smith as Senior Vice Pres and General Manager, Foodservice and Retail; 05/04/2018 – LAMB WESTON 3Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 77C

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.88 billion. It operates through four divisions: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It has a 21.79 P/E ratio. The firm offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Tpg Group Holdings (Sbs) Advisors Inc. holds 3.5% of its portfolio in Endo International plc for 22.15 million shares. Chou Associates Management Inc. owns 880,000 shares or 2.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deltec Asset Management Llc has 2.56% invested in the company for 1.45 million shares. The Hong Kong-based Parametrica Management Ltd has invested 0.88% in the stock. Orbimed Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 6.17 million shares.

Endo International plc develops, manufactures, and distributes pharmaceutical products and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $710.21 million. The Company’s U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment provides tablets, capsules, powders, injectables, liquids, nasal sprays, ophthalmics, and transdermal patches for pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, womenÂ’s health, and cardiovascular disease markets.