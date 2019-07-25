Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) Reaches $64.50 After 3.00% Up Move; Shorts at Umh Properties (UMH) Raised By 10.6%

Umh Properties Inc (NYSE:UMH) had an increase of 10.6% in short interest. UMH’s SI was 471,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.6% from 426,500 shares previously. With 121,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Umh Properties Inc (NYSE:UMH)’s short sellers to cover UMH’s short positions. The SI to Umh Properties Inc’s float is 1.42%. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. About 87,653 shares traded. UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has declined 5.18% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY CORE FFO $0.19 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – UMH Properties Completes Acquisition Of Indiana Portfolio; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in UMH Properties; 09/05/2018 – UMH Properties 1Q Loss/Shr 76c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMH Properties; 09/05/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO SHR $0.18; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T; 02/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of The Year Awards; 08/03/2018 UMH Properties 4Q Loss/Shr 3c

The stock of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.59% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $64.5. About 977,152 shares traded. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has declined 0.81% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.24% the S&P500. Some Historical LW News: 28/03/2018 – Lamb Weston Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Lamb Weston Holdings 3Q Adj EPS 91c; 22/03/2018 – Lamb Weston Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Lamb Weston Announces Mike Smith as Senior Vice Pres and General Manager, Foodservice and Retail; 17/05/2018 – Lamb Weston Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/04/2018 – LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 CASH USED FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $270 MLN-$280 MLN; 05/04/2018 – LAMB WESTON 3Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 77C; 05/04/2018 – Lamb Weston Sees FY18 Sales Increasing at Upper End of Mid-Single Digits Range, Up From Previous Estimate of Mid-Single Digits; 05/04/2018 – LAMB WESTON SEES FY ADJ EPS $805M TO $810M, EST. $2.53; 05/04/2018 – LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 ADJ EBITDA INCLUDING UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES EXPECTED TO BE $805 MLN-$810 MLNThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $9.42B company. It was reported on Jul, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $66.44 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LW worth $282.63 million more.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.42 billion. It operates through four divisions: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It has a 20.28 P/E ratio. The firm offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

UMH Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $507.32 million. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It currently has negative earnings. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $210,997 activity. On Monday, June 17 HIRSCH MATTHEW I bought $9,996 worth of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) or 784 shares. 83 UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) shares with value of $996 were bought by QUIGLEY KENNETH K JR. MITCHELL JAMES E bought $200,005 worth of stock or 15,385 shares.