Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) and Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) and Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Food – Major Diversified industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. 68 2.62 N/A 2.92 23.01 Lancaster Colony Corporation 153 3.29 N/A 5.42 27.52

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. and Lancaster Colony Corporation. Lancaster Colony Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lancaster Colony Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) and Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. 0.00% -227.2% 15.5% Lancaster Colony Corporation 0.00% 22.8% 18.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Lancaster Colony Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Lancaster Colony Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. and Lancaster Colony Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lancaster Colony Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 21.82% for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. with average target price of $82.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. and Lancaster Colony Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 85.6% and 55% respectively. About 0.1% of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.2% are Lancaster Colony Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. -1.8% -5.8% -2.17% -18.23% -0.81% -8.82% Lancaster Colony Corporation 0.95% -4.62% -5.64% -16.24% 18.13% -15.61%

For the past year Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. was less bearish than Lancaster Colony Corporation.

Summary

Lancaster Colony Corporation beats Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels. It serves retail and foodservice customers; grocery, mass, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores, as well as educational institutions. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It offers salad dressings and sauces under the Marzetti, Marzetti Simply Dressed, CardiniÂ’s, and GirardÂ’s brands; vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery, Mamma Bella, and Mamma BellaÂ’s brands; and frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister SchubertÂ’s and Mary BÂ’s brands. The company also provides dry egg noodles under the Inn Maid and Amish Kitchen brands; frozen specialty noodles under the Reames and Aunt ViÂ’s brands; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, New York BRAND Bakery Texas Toast, Chatham Village, CardiniÂ’s, Marzetti Simply Dressed, and Marzetti brands; sprouted grain bakery products under the Angelic Bakehouse and Flatzza brands; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; and caviar under the Romanoff brand name. In addition, it manufactures and sells other products to brand license agreements, including Olive GardenÂ’s dressings and Jack Daniel's mustards, as well as endorsement agreements, such as Hungry Girl flatbreads. The companyÂ’s products are sold through sales personnel, food brokers, and distributors to retailers and restaurants, as well as to industrial customers. Lancaster Colony Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Westerville, Ohio.