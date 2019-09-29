Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) and Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (NYSE:ANFI) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) and Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (NYSE:ANFI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Food – Major Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. 71 2.95 145.34M 3.16 21.25 Amira Nature Foods Ltd. 1 0.00 25.82M -3.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. and Amira Nature Foods Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. 204,964,038.92% -395.4% 15.5% Amira Nature Foods Ltd. 4,409,153,005.46% -106.9% -23.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. are 1.7 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Amira Nature Foods Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Amira Nature Foods Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. and Amira Nature Foods Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Amira Nature Foods Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $82, while its potential upside is 11.78%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.1% of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares and 9.9% of Amira Nature Foods Ltd. shares. About 0.3% of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 43.94% of Amira Nature Foods Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. 5.72% 7.34% -4.25% -7.52% -4.44% -8.75% Amira Nature Foods Ltd. -4.8% -14% -54.58% -28.72% -68.23% 53.57%

For the past year Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. has -8.75% weaker performance while Amira Nature Foods Ltd. has 53.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. beats Amira Nature Foods Ltd. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels. It serves retail and foodservice customers; grocery, mass, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores, as well as educational institutions. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice. It also sells bulk commodities, including wheat, barley, legume, maize, sugar, soybean meal, onion, potato, and millet products to trading firms. The company sells its products to buyers in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and North America; and distributors and retail chains in India. Amira Nature Foods Ltd. was founded in 1915 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.