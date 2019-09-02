Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR)’s Financial Results Comparing With UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) and UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 80 4.53 N/A 3.43 23.58 UMH Properties Inc. 13 3.73 N/A -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and UMH Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.00% 30.9% 7.3% UMH Properties Inc. 0.00% -15.1% -2.7%

Volatility and Risk

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s 0.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. UMH Properties Inc.’s 0.63 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and UMH Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00 UMH Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, UMH Properties Inc.’s potential upside is 51.63% and its consensus price target is $19.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and UMH Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.8% and 59.4% respectively. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, 8.9% are UMH Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.66% -0.12% -1.08% 9.35% 11.34% 16.97% UMH Properties Inc. 1.54% 6.48% -5.87% -5.67% -11.86% 11.06%

For the past year Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) was more bullish than UMH Properties Inc.

Summary

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats on 8 of the 9 factors UMH Properties Inc.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. The firm invests in the real estate markets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities of REITs. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey.