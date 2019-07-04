Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Both Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)
|77
|5.01
|N/A
|3.43
|23.82
|Seritage Growth Properties
|42
|12.12
|N/A
|-2.69
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Seritage Growth Properties’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Seritage Growth Properties’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)
|0.00%
|30.9%
|7.3%
|Seritage Growth Properties
|0.00%
|-11.7%
|-3.4%
Risk & Volatility
Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s current beta is 1.06 and it happens to be 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1.61 beta and it is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 96.2% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Seritage Growth Properties are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Seritage Growth Properties’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)
|2.02%
|0.75%
|7.44%
|7.4%
|21.92%
|18.18%
|Seritage Growth Properties
|-0.55%
|1%
|4.95%
|19.03%
|21.32%
|40.27%
For the past year Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has weaker performance than Seritage Growth Properties
Summary
Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats Seritage Growth Properties on 6 of the 8 factors.
Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Seritage Growth Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate. It was formed on June 3, 2015 and is based in New York City.
