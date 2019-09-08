Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Both Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 80 4.58 N/A 3.43 23.58 Power REIT 7 9.05 N/A 0.29 30.96

Table 1 highlights Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Power REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Power REIT seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Lamar Advertising Company (REIT). Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Power REIT, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Power REIT’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.00% 30.9% 7.3% Power REIT 0.00% 6.3% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Power REIT’s 94.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Power REIT’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Power REIT can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Power REIT has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.8% and 14.2%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.6% of Power REIT’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.66% -0.12% -1.08% 9.35% 11.34% 16.97% Power REIT -5.65% 52.71% 48.19% 74.95% 49.87% 60.89%

For the past year Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) was less bullish than Power REIT.

Summary

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats Power REIT on 6 of the 10 factors.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.