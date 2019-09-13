Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR)’s Financial Results Comparing With National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Both Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 80 4.88 N/A 3.43 23.58 National Retail Properties Inc. 54 13.93 N/A 1.47 35.56

Table 1 demonstrates Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and National Retail Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. National Retail Properties Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT). The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than National Retail Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.00% 30.9% 7.3% National Retail Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.97 beta. National Retail Properties Inc.’s 86.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.14 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and National Retail Properties Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00 National Retail Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, National Retail Properties Inc.’s potential upside is 2.04% and its consensus price target is $55.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.8% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.5% of National Retail Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of National Retail Properties Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.66% -0.12% -1.08% 9.35% 11.34% 16.97% National Retail Properties Inc. -0.68% -0.08% -0.78% 0.21% 18.06% 7.69%

For the past year Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) was more bullish than National Retail Properties Inc.

Summary

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats on 8 of the 11 factors National Retail Properties Inc.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.