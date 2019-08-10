Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO)

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) and Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 79 4.73 N/A 3.43 23.58 Gyrodyne LLC 19 9.48 N/A -2.53 0.00

Demonstrates Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Gyrodyne LLC earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Gyrodyne LLC’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.00% 30.9% 7.3% Gyrodyne LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.8% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.25% of Gyrodyne LLC are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Gyrodyne LLC has 19.81% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.66% -0.12% -1.08% 9.35% 11.34% 16.97% Gyrodyne LLC -1.58% -4.58% 3% -9.19% -8.08% 8.69%

For the past year Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) was more bullish than Gyrodyne LLC.

Summary

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats on 7 of the 8 factors Gyrodyne LLC.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Gyrodyne, LLC a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the investment, acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties in the northeast region of the United States. It is also involved in the development of industrial and residential properties. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, leasing, and managing medical, commercial, and industrial real estate. As of March 31, 2012, it had 100% ownership in 3 medical office parks comprising approximately 131,000 rentable square feet; and 1 multitenant industrial park consisting of 128,000 rentable square feet, as well as approximately 68 acres of property in St. James, New York. The company has elected to be taxed as REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, New York.