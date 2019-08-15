Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 79 4.56 N/A 3.43 23.58 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 23 9.38 N/A 1.30 17.91

Table 1 highlights Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Starwood Property Trust Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT). The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Starwood Property Trust Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.00% 30.9% 7.3% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.63 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Starwood Property Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s potential upside is 6.20% and its average price target is $24.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.8% and 66.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s shares. Comparatively, Starwood Property Trust Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.66% -0.12% -1.08% 9.35% 11.34% 16.97% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 1% 2.52% 0.91% 6.76% 2.33% 17.86%

For the past year Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has weaker performance than Starwood Property Trust Inc.

Summary

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats Starwood Property Trust Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.