Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) and Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Comparing side by side

Both Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) and Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 79 4.81 N/A 3.43 23.58 Redwood Trust Inc. 16 7.20 N/A 1.07 15.81

In table 1 we can see Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Redwood Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Redwood Trust Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT). The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Redwood Trust Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Redwood Trust Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.00% 30.9% 7.3% Redwood Trust Inc. 0.00% 9% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust Inc.’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.7 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Redwood Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00 Redwood Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Redwood Trust Inc.’s potential upside is 3.61% and its average price target is $17.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Redwood Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.8% and 86.17% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Redwood Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.66% -0.12% -1.08% 9.35% 11.34% 16.97% Redwood Trust Inc. 1.32% 4.06% 3.68% 5.75% 1.26% 12.28%

For the past year Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s stock price has bigger growth than Redwood Trust Inc.

Summary

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats on 10 of the 11 factors Redwood Trust Inc.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Commercial. The Residential Investments segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; residential loans held for investment; mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans; and derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit, which acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Commercial segment consists of investments in multi-family securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, as well as one remaining commercial loan investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.